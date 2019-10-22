TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Nassau County Legislature 18th DistrictTimothy Jenks

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
Nassau County Legislature 18th District

Timothy Jenks

Republican

Jenks, 30, is an attorney living in Glen Head. His community involvement includes mentoring students through the county Bar Association.

ISSUES:

•    He wants to bring greater transparency to county spending and budgeting, so taxpayers know where their money is going, and better communication with constituents to learn their priorities and explain his votes and efforts..

•    He said he will seek to overhaul the county tax assessment system and seek more fairer property valuations.

•    He said he will seek to bring greater efficiency to the county’s operations, which he said should reduce costs.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

