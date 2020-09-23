Douglas L. Tuman Representative in Congress, District 4

DOUGLAS L. TUMAN

Republican

BACKGROUND:

*Tuman, 39, of West Hempstead, is making his first run for office and is also running on the Conservative Party line.

*He is the Town of Hempstead's Commissioner of Engineering and was a civil engineer for Oyster Bay Town.

*A professional engineer and patent attorney, Tuman holds a degree from the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J., and the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University in Uniondale.

ISSUES:

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

*Tuman says he will implement a text message based system to give residents in the district the option of weighing in on issues

*He said he would advocate for more federal dollars for roads and flood gates on the South Shore to protect against storm surge.

*Tuman said he would work to unite communities struggling during COVID-19.