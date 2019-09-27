ANNETTE M. TOTTEN

INDEPENDENCE

Note: On Aug. 21, Totten changed her party registration to Conservative. This will not take effect until after the election.

BACKGROUND: Totten, 51, of Riverhead, is running on the Libertarian party line in the general election. She is an attorney in private practice in Riverhead. Totten received her BA from Temple University, attended Touro Law School for 2 ½ years and she completed her education at a law firm. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 2004.





