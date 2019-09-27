Justice of the New York Supreme Court, 10th District: Annette Totten
ANNETTE M. TOTTEN
INDEPENDENCE
Note: On Aug. 21, Totten changed her party registration to Conservative. This will not take effect until after the election.
BACKGROUND: Totten, 51, of Riverhead, is running on the Libertarian party line in the general election. She is an attorney in private practice in Riverhead. Totten received her BA from Temple University, attended Touro Law School for 2 ½ years and she completed her education at a law firm. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 2004.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.