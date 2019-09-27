TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
70° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Justice of the New York Supreme Court, 10th District: Annette Totten

By Newsday Staff
Print

ANNETTE M. TOTTEN
INDEPENDENCE  
Note: On Aug. 21, Totten changed her party registration to Conservative. This will not take effect until after the election.

BACKGROUND: Totten, 51, of Riverhead, is running on the Libertarian party line in the general election. She is an attorney in private practice in Riverhead. Totten received her BA from Temple University, attended Touro Law School for 2 ½ years and she completed her education at a law firm. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 2004.


 

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Babylon Town expects to have its new civil Babylon Town creates civil service department
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo discusses the state's "red Suffolk County aggressive on 'red flag' gun petitions
Long Island Rail Road service between Hicksville and LIRR: New Hyde Park to Hicksville suspension Saturday
Gabrielle Meier teaches her 10th-grade global history class Revamp of Regents exams alarms history teachers
This St. James home is on the market Vaudeville stars' LI home lists for $489,000
Protesters at the "People's Rally for Impeachment" Thursday 1600: When Ukraine, it pours: Public more pro-impeach
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search