District Court Judge, 2nd District, Town of Babylon: Rosann O. Orlando
ROSANN O. ORLANDO
DEMOCRATIC
BACKGROUND: Orlando, 54, of Lindenhurst is running on the Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election. She has been a court attorney referee in the Suffolk County Family Court since 2009. She received a law degree from Touro Law Center in 1997. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 1998.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.