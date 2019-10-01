District Court Judge, 2nd District, Town of Babylon: Rosann O. Orlando

ROSANN O. ORLANDO

DEMOCRATIC

BACKGROUND: Orlando, 54, of Lindenhurst is running on the Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election. She has been a court attorney referee in the Suffolk County Family Court since 2009. She received a law degree from Touro Law Center in 1997. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 1998.

