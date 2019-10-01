TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

East Hampton Town Justice: Andrew T. Strong

By Newsday Staff
Print

ANDREW T. STRONG
DEMOCRATIC
BACKGROUND: Strong, 39, of Springs, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines in the general election. Strong is a human rights attorney with a private practice in East Hampton since 2018. Last June, he was hired as the first full-time general counsel for the Organizacion Latino-Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island, a nonprofit agency. He was an attorney in the Law Offices of Richard E. Whalen in Amagansett from 2015 to 2018. Strong graduated from Northwestern University School of Law in 2010. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 2012.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Elected and appointed incumbents in North Hempstead Town Incumbents in North Hempstead Town face challengers
Former Mastic Beach Mayor Maura Spery on Monday Mastic Beach library branch proposal questioned
FDNY Firefighter James Devane at Fort Totten Park From injured volunteer firefighter to FDNY class valedictorian
Shinnecock activist Rebecca Hill-Genia is prominently featured in New doc focuses on tensions between Shinnecocks, Hamptonites
A Montauk commercial fishing trawler in Block Island Wind farm developers reach pact with fishermen
Christopher Airey, director Emergency Ambulance Bureau, demonstrates the Officials: New CPR device will help save lives
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search