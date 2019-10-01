East Hampton Town Justice: Andrew T. Strong

ANDREW T. STRONG

DEMOCRATIC

BACKGROUND: Strong, 39, of Springs, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines in the general election. Strong is a human rights attorney with a private practice in East Hampton since 2018. Last June, he was hired as the first full-time general counsel for the Organizacion Latino-Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island, a nonprofit agency. He was an attorney in the Law Offices of Richard E. Whalen in Amagansett from 2015 to 2018. Strong graduated from Northwestern University School of Law in 2010. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 2012.



