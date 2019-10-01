TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Justice of the New York Supreme Court, 10th District: Thomas Rademaker

By Newsday Staff
Print

THOMAS RADEMAKER
CONSERVATIVE
BACKGROUND: Rademaker, 48, of Sea Cliff, is running on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines in the general election. He is an acting State Supreme Court Justice in Nassau County, sitting in the matrimonial center. He was a Nassau County Family Court judge from 2015 to 2017, and from 2003 to 2014 he was principal law clerk to New York State Court of Claims Judge Philip Grella. Rademaker received his law degree from Touro Law School in 1996. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1997.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Elected and appointed incumbents in North Hempstead Town Incumbents in North Hempstead Town face challengers
Former Mastic Beach Mayor Maura Spery on Monday Mastic Beach library branch proposal questioned
FDNY Firefighter James Devane at Fort Totten Park From injured volunteer firefighter to FDNY class valedictorian
Shinnecock activist Rebecca Hill-Genia is prominently featured in New doc focuses on tensions between Shinnecocks, Hamptonites
A Montauk commercial fishing trawler in Block Island Wind farm developers reach pact with fishermen
Christopher Airey, director Emergency Ambulance Bureau, demonstrates the Officials: New CPR device will help save lives
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search