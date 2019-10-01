Justice of the New York Supreme Court, 10th District: Thomas Rademaker

THOMAS RADEMAKER

CONSERVATIVE

BACKGROUND: Rademaker, 48, of Sea Cliff, is running on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines in the general election. He is an acting State Supreme Court Justice in Nassau County, sitting in the matrimonial center. He was a Nassau County Family Court judge from 2015 to 2017, and from 2003 to 2014 he was principal law clerk to New York State Court of Claims Judge Philip Grella. Rademaker received his law degree from Touro Law School in 1996. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1997.



Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.