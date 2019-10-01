TODAY'S PAPER
District Court Judge, 3rd District, Town of Huntington: Cheryl M. Helfer

By Newsday Staff
CHERYL M. HELFER
CONSERVATIVE
BACKGROUND: Helfer, 66, of Dix Hills, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election. She is currently the principal law clerk to the Hon. Deborah Poulos of the Suffolk County Supreme Court and has held this position since 2017. Helfer spent 35 years from 1981 to 2016 as a partner in the law firm of Helfer & Helfer LLP in Bellmore. Helfer earned her law degree from the St. John’s University School of Law in 1980. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 1981.

