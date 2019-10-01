District Court Judge, 3rd District: Karen L Moroney

KAREN L. MORONEY

DEMOCRATIC

BACKGROUND: Moroney, 55, of Manhasset, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election. She is the principal law clerk to the Hon. Justice Sharon M.J. Gianelli of the Nassau County Supreme Court and has held this position since 2017. She has been a principal law clerk to three additional New York State Supreme Court Justices since April 2004. She received a law degree from St. John’s University School of Law in 1991 and was admitted to the New York State bar in 1992.



