District Court Judge, 6th District, Town of Brookhaven: Edward J. Hennessey

By Newsday Staff
EDWARD J. HENNESSEY
DEMOCRATIC
BACKGROUND: Hennessey, 57, of East Moriches, is running on the Democratic, Conservative, Working Families and Independence party lines in the general election. He was appointed District County judge from September 2018 to December 2018. Hennessey was a private practice attorney in Shirley from 1990-2015. He served in the New York State Assembly from 2013-2015. He was the assistant county attorney in Suffolk County Family Court from 2010 to 2015. Hennessey received his law degree from Touro College in 1988. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1989.

 

