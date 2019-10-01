Justice of the New York Supreme Court, 10th District: Christopher G. Quinn

CHRISTOPHER G. QUINN

REPUBLICAN

BACKGROUND: Quinn, 64, of Wantagh, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative party lines in the general election. He has been a County Court judge and an acting Supreme Court judge since 2008. He was appointed as Supervising Judge of the Nassau County Court in 2013. Previously, he was a District Court judge from 1998-2007. Quinn received his law degree from Albany Law School of Union University in 1980. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1981.

