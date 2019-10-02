TODAY'S PAPER
Karen M. Wilutis, Suffolk District Court Judge, 1st District

By Newsday Staff
REPUBLICAN

BACKGROUND: Wilutis, 61, of Miller Place, is running on the Republican and Libertarian party lines in the general election. She is an acting county judge in the specialized felony Sex Offense Court in County Court, Riverhead, since January 2019. Wilutis presided in specialized DWI court in 2015, and Criminal Domestic Violence Court in Central Islip from 2016 to 2019. She received a law degree from the Emory University School of Law in 1983. Wilutis was admitted to the New York State bar in 1984. She was admitted to practice law in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District, in 1985 and the Southern District in 1986.

By Newsday Staff

