Long IslandPolitics

John Kelly, District Court Judge, 2nd District, Town of Babylon

By Newsday Staff
DEMOCRATIC

BACKGROUND: Kelly, 61, of Deer Park, is running on the Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election. Kelly is the Court Attorney Referee for Suffolk County Family Court since 2014. He was a Family Court judge in Suffolk from 2004 to 2013. Kelly also served from 2008-2013 as acting Supreme Court Justice after his appointment by the state’s Chief Administrative Judge Gail Prudenti. He received his law degree from New York Law School in 1985. Kelly was admitted to the New York State bar in 1986.

By Newsday Staff

