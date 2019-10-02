David Goodsell, Nassau District Court Judge, 3rd District

DEMOCRATIC

BACKGROUND: Goodsell, 64, of New Hyde Park, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election. He has been a Nassau County District Court Judge since 2008. He was re-elected in 2013 and was named Presiding Judge of the Nassau County Adolescent Diversion Part in 2015, Nassau County Veterans Treatment Court in 2017 and the Nassau County Opioid Court in 2019. Goodsell received his law degree from St. John's University School of Law in 1980. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1981.

