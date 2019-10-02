TODAY'S PAPER
Town Justice, Town of Southold: Brian J. Hughes

BRIAN J. HUGHES
Not registered with any party.
BACKGROUND: Hughes, 70, of Southold, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election. He is a Town of Southold Town Justice since 2016. He received his law degree from St John’s University School of Law in 1985, and was admitted in 1986 to the New York State, Second Department Bar and in 1988 was admitted to the United States Federal Court, Eastern District.

