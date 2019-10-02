Lori M. Hulse, Town Justice, Town of Riverhead

REPUBLICAN

BACKGROUND: Hulse, 52, of Riverhead, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines for the general election. She is the Town Justice for the Town of Riverhead since 2016. She was the Assistant Town Attorney in the Southold Town Attorney’s Office from 2013 to 2015. From 1998-2002, Hulse was the Senior Trial Attorney in the Major Crime Bureau of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. She received her law degree from St. John’s University School of Law in 1991 and was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1992.

