Michael P. Sendlenski, Suffolk County Family Court Judge

REPUBLICAN

BACKGROUND: Sendlenski, 46, of Southampton, is running on the Republican and Libertarian party lines in the general election. He is an attorney in private practice in Water Mill. Sendlenski was the Town of East Hampton attorney from 2016 to May 2019. He was the East Hampton Assistant Town Attorney from 2014-2015. Sendlenski was an assistant town attorney in Southampton Town from 2006 to 2013. He graduated from Suffolk University Law School in Massachusetts in 2003. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 2004.