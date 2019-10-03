Nassau County District Court, 2nd District: Gary M. Carlton

GARY M. CARLTON

DEMOCRATIC

BACKGROUND: Carlton, 65, of Valley Stream is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt party lines in the general election. Carlton was appointed to Nassau County District Court Judge, 2nd District in April 2019. Carlton has been a practicing founding partner in the personal injury law firm of Goldberg & Carlton in Manhattan since 1984. From 2010-2017, he served as a deputy attorney for the Village of Valley Stream. Carlton received his law degree from Albany Law School of Union University in 1979. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1980.



