TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Morning
SEARCH
53° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Nassau County District Court, 2nd District: Gary M. Carlton

By Newsday Staff
Print

GARY M. CARLTON
DEMOCRATIC
BACKGROUND: Carlton, 65, of Valley Stream is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt party lines in the general election. Carlton was appointed to Nassau County District Court Judge, 2nd District in April 2019. Carlton has been a practicing founding partner in the personal injury law firm of Goldberg & Carlton in Manhattan since 1984. From 2010-2017, he served as a deputy attorney for the Village of Valley Stream. Carlton received his law degree from Albany Law School of Union University in 1979. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1980.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The bulkhead at the bayfront area along West $10M flood protection plan slated for Long Beach's north shore 
Be sure to buy your ticket ahead of Before you board the LIRR, check out these money-saving tips
Natalie Wright, Suffolk County's acting commissioner of economic Transportation a big issue for Suffolk legislators
Calligraffiti combines the handwriting style of calligraphy with 'Calligraffiti' workshop comes to LI
Floral Park Village Hall on Feb. 27. Floral Park officials propose law limiting leaf blower use
Gansett Green Manor in Amagansett. LI's Gansett Green Manor sells for $6.175M
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search