Long Island Politics

Nassau County Legislator - 13th District

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Thomas McKevitt

Republican

Background: McKevitt, 48, of East Meadow, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines.

He is seeking his second two-year term on the Nassau County Legislature. He previously represented New York State Assembly District 17 from 2006 to 2017.

Issues: McKevitt said that he supported “transparency” in the reassessment process by voting for a bill requiring tax impact statements be mailed to property owners.

He voted for the county Capital Improvement Plan, which is repaving Carman Avenue and other county roads in his district.

He said he has organized drug take-back programs and training in administering the opioid overdose antidote Narcan.

