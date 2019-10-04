Justice of the New York Supreme Court, 10th District: David J. Gugerty

DAVID GUGERTY

DEMOCRATIC

BACKGROUND: Gugerty, 57, of Bayville, is running on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines in the general election. He was the Democratic Nassau County Board of Elections Commissioner from 2015 to Aug. 9, 2019. Gugerty is the former Democratic Oyster Bay Town leader, having stepped down recently after 10 years. Between 2005 and 2015, Gugerty was the Majority Legal Counsel and the Minority Legal Counsel, among his other duties for the Nassau County Legislature. He graduated from University at Buffalo School of Law in 1987. Gugerty was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1988.



Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.