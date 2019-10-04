TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Justice of the New York Supreme Court, 10th District: David J. Gugerty

By Newsday Staff
Print

DAVID GUGERTY
DEMOCRATIC
BACKGROUND: Gugerty, 57, of Bayville, is running on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines in the general election. He was the Democratic Nassau County Board of Elections Commissioner from 2015 to Aug. 9, 2019. Gugerty is the former Democratic Oyster Bay Town leader, having stepped down recently after 10 years. Between 2005 and 2015, Gugerty was the Majority Legal Counsel and the Minority Legal Counsel, among his other duties for the Nassau County Legislature. He graduated from University at Buffalo School of Law in 1987. Gugerty was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1988.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The coffin holding NYPD officer Brian Mulkeen is Fallen NYPD officer honored at emotional funeral
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Legislator Debra Bill would outlaw smoking, vaping in Nassau parks
The boys previously placed at the Timothy Hill Youths at group home for boys don't have to stay, judge rules
Thomas Murphy outside First District Court in Central Judge denies special prosecutor in Scout's death case
Workers get the Nassau Boulevard bridge in Garden LIRR replacing bridge in Garden City this weekend
Former NFL player Donny Brady, left, stands with From high school bench to NFL to homecoming grand marshal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search