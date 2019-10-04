Justice of the New York Supreme Court, 10th District: Angela G. Iannacci

ANGELA G. IANNACCI

DEMOCRATIC

BACKGROUND: Iannacci, 59, of Manhasset, is running on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines in the general election. She was appointed in 2017 as an associate justice of the Appellate Division. She has been a Justice of the New York State Supreme Court since 2006. From 2004 to 2006, she was an acting Supreme Court Justice. Previously, she was in private practice for 16 years. Iannacci received her law degree from Pace University School of Law in 1986. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 1987, the U.S. Southern and Eastern District Courts in 1996.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.