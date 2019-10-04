Justice of the New York Supreme Court, 10th District: Stephen J. Lynch

STEPHEN J. LYNCH

INDEPENDENCE

BACKGROUND: Lynch, 68, of Speonk, is running on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines in the general election. He is serving as a New York Court of Claims judge in Hauppauge, having been appointed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2012. Lynch was principal law clerk to State Supreme Court Justice William B. Rebolini from 2008 to 2012. Lynch earned his law degree from St. John's University School of Law in 1978. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1979, the Federal Bar, Eastern District and Southern District of New York in 1980 and the Florida Bar in 1990.



