TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Justice of the New York Supreme Court, 10th District: Stephen J. Lynch

By Newsday Staff
Print

STEPHEN J. LYNCH
INDEPENDENCE
BACKGROUND: Lynch, 68, of Speonk, is running on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines in the general election. He is serving as a New York Court of Claims judge in Hauppauge, having been appointed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2012. Lynch was principal law clerk to State Supreme Court Justice William B. Rebolini from 2008 to 2012. Lynch earned his law degree from St. John's University School of Law in 1978. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1979, the Federal Bar, Eastern District and Southern District of New York in 1980 and the Florida Bar in 1990.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The coffin holding NYPD officer Brian Mulkeen is Fallen NYPD officer honored at emotional funeral
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Legislator Debra Bill would outlaw smoking, vaping in Nassau parks
The boys previously placed at the Timothy Hill Youths at group home for boys don't have to stay, judge rules
Thomas Murphy outside First District Court in Central Judge denies special prosecutor in Scout's death case
Workers get the Nassau Boulevard bridge in Garden LIRR replacing bridge in Garden City this weekend
Former NFL player Donny Brady, left, stands with From high school bench to NFL to homecoming grand marshal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search