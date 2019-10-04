TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Town Justice, Town of Southampton: Gary J. Weber

By Newsday Staff
Print

GARY J. WEBER
REPUBLICAN
BACKGROUND: Weber, 75, of Westhampton Beach, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Working Families, Green and Independence party lines in the general election. He has been a town justice in the Town of Southampton since 2016. Weber obtained his law degree from Syracuse University School of Law in 1968. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1969 and the US District Court, Eastern and Southern Districts in 1980.


 

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The coffin holding NYPD officer Brian Mulkeen is Fallen NYPD officer honored at emotional funeral
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Legislator Debra Bill would outlaw smoking, vaping in Nassau parks
The boys previously placed at the Timothy Hill Youths at group home for boys don't have to stay, judge rules
Thomas Murphy outside First District Court in Central Judge denies special prosecutor in Scout's death case
Workers get the Nassau Boulevard bridge in Garden LIRR replacing bridge in Garden City this weekend
Former NFL player Donny Brady, left, stands with From high school bench to NFL to homecoming grand marshal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search