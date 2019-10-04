GARY J. WEBER

REPUBLICAN

BACKGROUND: Weber, 75, of Westhampton Beach, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Working Families, Green and Independence party lines in the general election. He has been a town justice in the Town of Southampton since 2016. Weber obtained his law degree from Syracuse University School of Law in 1968. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1969 and the US District Court, Eastern and Southern Districts in 1980.



