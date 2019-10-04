Suffolk County Family Court Judge: Andrea H. Schiavoni

ANDREA H. SCHIAVONI

DEMOCRAT

BACKGROUND: Schiavoni, 55, of Sag Harbor, is running on the Democratic, Conservative, Working Families and Independence party lines in the general election. She is a Southampton town justice since 2008 and is in private practice at the law firm of Campolo, Middleton and McCormick LLP since 2014. Schiavoni earned her law degree from Whittier College School of Law in 1996. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 2004; she already had been a member of the District of Columbia and Florida bars.



