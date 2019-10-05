TODAY'S PAPER
Justice of the New York Supreme Court, 10th District: David P. Sullivan

DAVID P. SULLIVAN
REPUBLICAN
BACKGROUND: Sullivan, 56, of New Hyde Park, is running on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines in the general election. He was elected to a 10-year term as Nassau County Court judge in 2013. He had previously served as Nassau County Court judge from 2002-2012.   Sullivan received his law degree from Fordham University School of Law in 1988. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1989. He is also admitted to the Southern and Eastern District Federal courts.

