Lisa R. Rana, Town Justice, Town of East Hampton

REPUBLICAN

Rana, 54, of East Hampton, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Libertarian, Independence and EH Fusion party lines in the general election. Rana is seeking her fourth four-year term as the East Hampton Town justice after winning the election in 2003 and re-elections in 2007, 2011 and 2015. In 2015, she also won election as the Sag Harbor Village justice. Rana received her law degree from Touro College Law Center in 1992. She was admitted to the New York and Massachusetts bars in 1992.

