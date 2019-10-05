Suffolk County Family Court Judge: Victoria Gumbs Moore

VICTORIA GUMBS MOORE

DEMOCRATIC

BACKGROUND: Gumbs Moore, 49, of Wheatley Heights, is running on the Democratic, Conservative, Working Families and Independence party lines in the general election. She is a court attorney referee in the Suffolk County Family Court, a position she has held since July 2017. Prior to that, Gumbs Moore was the principal law clerk to the Hon. Theresa Whelan at the Suffolk County Family Court since January 2016. Gumbs Moore received a law degree in 2000 from the Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center and currently sits on its Board of Governors. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 2000.



