TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Suffolk County Family Court Judge: Victoria Gumbs Moore

By Newsday Staff
Print

VICTORIA GUMBS MOORE
DEMOCRATIC
BACKGROUND: Gumbs Moore, 49, of Wheatley Heights, is running on the Democratic, Conservative, Working Families and Independence party lines in the general election. She is a court attorney referee in the Suffolk County Family Court, a position she has held since July 2017. Prior to that, Gumbs Moore was the principal law clerk to the Hon. Theresa Whelan at the Suffolk County Family Court since January 2016. Gumbs Moore received a law degree in 2000 from the Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center and currently sits on its Board of Governors. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 2000.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

New York Police Department officers investigate the scene NYPD: 4 homeless men attacked, killed in Chinatown 
The Nicoll Grist Mill at Connetquot River State True grist: What it took to bring LI mill back to life
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room Trump attacks pose test for whistleblower protections
This Southold home is listed for $1.1 million. $1.1M LI home comes with milk shed
A hand-colored woodcut of a 19th century illustration Brown: A lesson on slavery
John Dejana, 47, of Port Washington, was charged Cops: Port Washington man arrested on gun charges
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search