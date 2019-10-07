TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

William 'Matt' Groh, District Court Judge, 2nd District, Town of Babylon

By Newsday Staff
Print

REPUBLICAN

Groh, 53, of North Babylon, is running on the Republican and Libertarian lines in the general election. He is a partner at Naness, Chaiet & Naness LLC and has been with the firm since 2006. He has practiced labor and employment law on Long Island since 1996. He earned a law degree from Hofstra School of Law in 1996. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1997. He is also admitted to the Connecticut State bar, U.S. District Court in the Eastern, Southern, Northern and Western districts of New York and Connecticut and the U.S. Court of Appeals in the Second Circuit and District of Columbia.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Gary Brown works on a shelf in the LIers live to tell of their home renovations
One of Hempstead Town's underutilized properties is a Vote delayed on Hempstead Town land sale plan
The new cow train at Seven Ponds Orchard 'Cow train' comes to LI farm
Randy Santos, who was charged in the deaths Prosecutors: Suspect admitted to killing 4 homeless men
South Huntington Deputy Superintendent Joseph Centamore shows how S. Huntington to put $115M bond issue before voters
Former NFL player Donny Brady, left, stands with From high school bench to NFL to homecoming grand marshal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search