Nassau District Court Judge, 2nd District: Joy M. Watson

By Newsday Staff
JOY M. WATSON
REPUBLICAN

BACKGROUND: Watson, 60, of Hempstead, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Independence, and Tax Revolt party lines in the general election. She became a Second District Court judge in Hempstead after she was appointed in January 2013 and won the election in November 2013. She received her law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law in 1985. Watson was admitted to the New York State bar and the Federal Courts, Eastern and Southern Districts in 1987. She was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court in 2008.

By Newsday Staff

