TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Erica L. Prager, Nassau District Court Judge, 3rd District

By Newsday Staff
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Prager, 56, of Great Neck, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election. She is seeking re-election as a district court judge, a position she has had since May 2001, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy in the Third District Court. In November 2001, Prager was elected judge for the Third District Court. She won reelection in 2007 and 2013. Prager received her law degree from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law  at Yeshiva University in 1989. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 1990.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Gary Brown works on a shelf in the LIers live to tell of their home renovations
One of Hempstead Town's underutilized properties is a Vote delayed on Hempstead Town land sale plan
The new cow train at Seven Ponds Orchard 'Cow train' comes to LI farm
Randy Santos, who was charged in the deaths Prosecutors: Suspect admitted to killing 4 homeless men
South Huntington Deputy Superintendent Joseph Centamore shows how S. Huntington to put $115M bond issue before voters
Former NFL player Donny Brady, left, stands with From high school bench to NFL to homecoming grand marshal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search