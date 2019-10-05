Justice of the New York Supreme Court, 10th District: Christopher B. Garvey

CHRISTOPHER B. GARVEY

LIBERTARIAN

BACKGROUND: Garvey, 69, of Amityville, is running on the Libertarian line in the general election. He has been a patent attorney with Collard & Roe, P.C. in Roslyn since 1998. Garvey ran for NY State attorney general in 2018 & 2006, Suffolk County district attorney in 2017 as well as previous offices including governor in 1998. He worked as a merchant marine officer from 1975-2012. Garvey received his law degree from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University in 1981. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1982.



