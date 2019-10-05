TODAY'S PAPER
Justice of the New York Supreme Court, 10th District: Christopher B. Garvey

By Newsday Staff
CHRISTOPHER B. GARVEY
LIBERTARIAN
BACKGROUND: Garvey, 69, of Amityville, is running on the Libertarian line in the general election. He has been a patent attorney with Collard & Roe, P.C. in Roslyn since 1998. Garvey ran for NY State attorney general in 2018 & 2006, Suffolk County district attorney in 2017 as well as previous offices including governor in 1998. He worked as a merchant marine officer from 1975-2012. Garvey received his law degree from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University in 1981. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1982.

By Newsday Staff

