District Court Judge, 4th District: Rhonda Erin Fischer

RHONDA E. FISCHER

REPUBLICAN

BACKGROUND: Fischer, 50, of Oyster Bay Cove, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt party lines in the general election. Fischer is currently a district court judge and has served as an acting county court judge since her appointment in 2015. She is seeking a third term. Fischer served as a supervising attorney and deputy bureau chief in the Nassau County attorney’s office from 2001 to 2007. She received a law degree from the Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 1993. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 1994.



