TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
58° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

District Court Judge, 4th District: Rhonda Erin Fischer

By Newsday Staff
Print

RHONDA E. FISCHER
REPUBLICAN
BACKGROUND: Fischer, 50, of Oyster Bay Cove, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt party lines in the general election. Fischer is currently a district court judge and has served as an acting county court judge since her appointment in 2015. She is seeking a third term. Fischer served as a supervising attorney and deputy bureau chief in the Nassau County attorney’s office from 2001 to 2007. She received a law degree from the Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 1993. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 1994.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Four homeless men were killed with a pipe NYPD: 4 homeless men attacked, killed in Chinatown 
The Nicoll Grist Mill at Connetquot River State True grist: What it took to bring LI mill back to life
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room Trump attacks pose test for whistleblower protections
This Southold home is listed for $1.1 million. $1.1M LI home comes with milk shed
A hand-colored woodcut of a 19th century illustration Brown: A lesson on slavery
John Dejana, 47, of Port Washington, was charged Cops: Port Washington man arrested on gun charges
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search