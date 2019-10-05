Meryl J. Berkowitz, Nassau County Court Judge

DEMOCRATIC

Berkowitz, 64, of Lawrence, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt party lines in the general election. She has been a Nassau County Court judge since 2000. From 1981 to 1996, Berkowitz worked for the Legal Aid Society and worked as a private practice lawyer. She received her law degree from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University in Manhattan in 1981. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 1981.