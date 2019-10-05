TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
60° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Meryl J. Berkowitz, Nassau County Court Judge

By Newsday Staff
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Berkowitz, 64, of Lawrence, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt party lines in the general election. She has been a Nassau County Court judge since 2000. From 1981 to 1996, Berkowitz worked for the Legal Aid Society and worked as a private practice lawyer. She received her law degree from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University in Manhattan in 1981. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 1981.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Work crews ready the Nassau Blvd. bridge where LIRR replacing bridge in Garden City this weekend
Four homeless men were killed with a pipe NYPD: 4 homeless men attacked, killed in Chinatown 
The Nicoll Grist Mill at Connetquot River State True grist: What it took to bring LI mill back to life
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room Trump attacks pose test for whistleblower protections
This Southold home is listed for $1.1 million. $1.1M LI home comes with milk shed
A hand-colored woodcut of a 19th century illustration Brown: A lesson on slavery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search