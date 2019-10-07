District Court Judge, 2nd District, Town of Babylon: Carl J. Copertino

REPUBLICAN

Copertino, 62, of Deer Park, is running on the Republican and Libertarian party lines in the general election. He has been serving as District Court judge since his appointment by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone in June 2013. He was elected to the position in November 2013. Previously, he spent five years as an attorney with the New York City Transit Authority. He received his law degree from Fordham University School of Law in 1981. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1981.