Daniel C. Ross, Town Justice, Town of Southold
DEMOCRATIC
Ross, 65, of Mattituck, is running on the Democratic and Libertarian party lines in the general election. He has been in the private practice of law since 1982. Ross was elected to the Southold Town Board in 2003 and served a four-year term. Ross earned his law degree from Hofstra University Law School in 1982. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1982.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.