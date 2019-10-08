Thomas Muratore, Suffolk Legislator, 4th Legislative District

REPUBLICAN

Muratore, 74, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines.

He is seeking his sixth and final two-year term as a Suffolk County legislator. He retired in 2007 as a Suffolk County police officer.

ISSUES:

Muratore said that as a legislator, he's proudest of his work to help secure a 24-acre park in Selden in partnership with the Town of Brookhaven.

He has gotten $250,000 for a sewer study in Centereach. He called sewers "the key to the success of Suffolk County."

He highlighted his work supporting the Ronkonkoma Hub, a mixed-use project that has partially opened and is moving toward completion.