TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
61° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Thomas Muratore, Suffolk Legislator, 4th Legislative District

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Print

REPUBLICAN

Muratore, 74, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines.

He is seeking his sixth and final two-year term as a Suffolk County legislator. He retired in 2007 as a Suffolk County police officer.

ISSUES:

  • Muratore said that as a legislator, he's proudest of his work to help secure a 24-acre park in Selden in partnership with the Town of Brookhaven.
  • He has gotten $250,000 for a sewer study in Centereach. He called sewers "the key to the success of Suffolk County."
  • He highlighted his work supporting the Ronkonkoma Hub, a mixed-use project that has partially opened and is moving toward completion.
Headshot of Newsday employee David Schwartz on June

David Schwartz covers environmental issues. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Joseph Centamore at Stimson Middle Voters reject South Huntington school bond issues
Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa on Monday State official supports monitoring board for Hempstead
Jake's 58 Hotel and Casino in Islandia is Suffolk OTB: Jake's 58 parent company misused millions
Randy Santos is arraigned in criminal court in NYPD: Accused in Chinatown killings had record of violence
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo takes questions in Queens New law ends pelvic exams on sedated women, without OK
Nassau County Legis. Arnold Drucker at the Nassau Nassau panel gives OK to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search