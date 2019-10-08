David T. Bligh, Suffolk Legislator, 4th Legislative District

Suffolk Legislator, 4th Legislative District: David T. Bligh

Democratic

Bligh, 36, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines.

An environmental engineer for 15 years, Bligh is making his first run for office.

ISSUES:

Bligh said expanding sewers in areas like Centereach and Farmingville would expand economic development opportunities for main street areas and also have environmental benefits.

He said his background as an environmental engineer, specializing in the investigation and cleanup of contaminated water, soil and soil vapor, would put him in a good position to address emerging contaminants in the aquifer and reduce nitrogen pollution to get rid of algae blooms in bays and surface water.

He said he'd work to restore constituent's faith in government by working hard and being responsive when residents contact the office.