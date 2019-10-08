TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
SEARCH
61° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

David T. Bligh, Suffolk Legislator, 4th Legislative District

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Print

Suffolk Legislator, 4th Legislative District: David T. Bligh

Democratic

Bligh, 36, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. 

An environmental engineer for 15 years, Bligh is making his first run for office.

ISSUES:

  • Bligh said expanding sewers in areas like Centereach and Farmingville would expand economic development opportunities for main street areas and also have environmental benefits.
  • He said his background as an environmental engineer, specializing in the investigation and cleanup of contaminated water, soil and soil vapor, would put him in a good position to address emerging contaminants in the aquifer and reduce nitrogen pollution to get rid of algae blooms in bays and surface water.
  • He said he'd work to restore constituent's faith in government by working hard and being responsive when residents contact the office.
Headshot of Newsday employee David Schwartz on June

David Schwartz covers environmental issues. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Anna F. Hunderfund, superintendent of the Locust Valley Superintendent on paid leave announces retirement
A law signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Law combating gender pay disparities goes into effect
New York Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet Chief judge lauds Nassau, Suffolk for cutting case backlogs
The secret recordings were part of an ex-Hempstead Gillen calls for investigation of secret recordings
Nassau and Hempstead police investigate an active crime Police working active crime scene in Valley Stream
A woman is seen using an electronic cigarette Officials: Bronx teen is first in NY to die from vaping-related illness
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search