Frances A. Avnet, Nassau Legislator, 15th Legislative District

By Thomas Maier thomas.maier@newsday.com
DEMOCRATIC

Avnet, 56, of Levittown, has spent the past nine years as a union representative at a local university. Avnet is running on the Democrat party line. She has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Hofstra University.

ISSUES:

  • She feels the values of middle-class workers are not recognized, and that too many politicians are wealthy lawyers not sensitive to constituent needs.
  • She will fight the rising cost of living and escalating cost of medical care, and she supports a higher minimum wage.
  • She wants Nassau to create a shelter for domestic abuse victims modeled on a Suffolk County facility that allows victims to bring their pets.
By Thomas Maier thomas.maier@newsday.com

Thomas Maier is a longtime Newsday journalist, author of five books and works as an on-air reporter with News 12 Long Island.

