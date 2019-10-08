Frances A. Avnet, Nassau Legislator, 15th Legislative District

DEMOCRATIC

Avnet, 56, of Levittown, has spent the past nine years as a union representative at a local university. Avnet is running on the Democrat party line. She has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Hofstra University.

ISSUES:

She feels the values of middle-class workers are not recognized, and that too many politicians are wealthy lawyers not sensitive to constituent needs.

She will fight the rising cost of living and escalating cost of medical care, and she supports a higher minimum wage.

She wants Nassau to create a shelter for domestic abuse victims modeled on a Suffolk County facility that allows victims to bring their pets.