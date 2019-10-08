Frances A. Avnet, Nassau Legislator, 15th Legislative District
DEMOCRATIC
Avnet, 56, of Levittown, has spent the past nine years as a union representative at a local university. Avnet is running on the Democrat party line. She has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Hofstra University.
ISSUES:
- She feels the values of middle-class workers are not recognized, and that too many politicians are wealthy lawyers not sensitive to constituent needs.
- She will fight the rising cost of living and escalating cost of medical care, and she supports a higher minimum wage.
- She wants Nassau to create a shelter for domestic abuse victims modeled on a Suffolk County facility that allows victims to bring their pets.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.