TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
SEARCH
54° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Arnold W. Drucker, Nassau Legislator, 16th Legislative District

By Thomas Maier thomas.maier@newsday.com
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Drucker, 62, is running on the Democrat and Working Families party lines.

A lawyer, Drucker was first elected to county legislature to fill the seat left vacant in 2016 by the death by longtime incumbent Judy Jacobs. He has a bachelor's degree from SUNY Buffalo and a law degree from Rutgers University Law School.

ISSUES:

  • Improve infrastructure, road resurfacing and public transportation, including expansion of bus service in the district.
  • Focus on health dangers from vaping and tobacco with new legislation.
  • Fight anti-Semitic graffiti and other hate crimes by expanding police patrols.
Headshot of Newsday employee Thomas Maier on June
By Thomas Maier thomas.maier@newsday.com

Thomas Maier is a longtime Newsday journalist, author of five books and works as an on-air reporter with News 12 Long Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

NYPD Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack, center, addresses questions NYPD: 10 suspected Trinitarios gang members arrested
Lidl said it will offer health insurance to Lidl to offer health insurance for all part-timers
State officials are investigating separation payments made to State urges Long Beach to file official response to audit
Investigators at the crime scene in Valley Stream Police: Suspect shot after after aiming car at cop during chase
A view of the exterior of the office Women intend to sue ex-LI pediatrician for abuse
Denise Marcoccia, right, owner and CEO of Clad Award of low-cost electricity powers firms' plans 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search