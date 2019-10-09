TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
SEARCH
54° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Nassau Legislator, 15th Legislative District, John Ferretti

By Thomas Maier thomas.maier@newsday.com
Print

REPUBLICAN

Ferretti, 36, of Levittown, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt party lines.

He was first elected to the county legislature in 2017. A practicing attorney, he has a bachelor's degree from Hofstra and a law degree from CUNY School of Law.

ISSUES:

  • Wants more fairness and transparency to county tax assessment process.
  • Improve public safety by reopening police precincts and keeping federal ICE agents in Nassau jail.
  • Prides himself on fast responsiveness to constituents and promoting renewable energy, new bike lanes and pedestrian walkways.
Headshot of Newsday employee Thomas Maier on June
By Thomas Maier thomas.maier@newsday.com

Thomas Maier is a longtime Newsday journalist, author of five books and works as an on-air reporter with News 12 Long Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

NYPD Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack, center, addresses questions NYPD: 10 suspected Trinitarios gang members arrested
Lidl said it will offer health insurance to Lidl to offer health insurance for all part-timers
State officials are investigating separation payments made to State urges Long Beach to file official response to audit
Investigators at the crime scene in Valley Stream Police: Suspect shot after after aiming car at cop during chase
A view of the exterior of the office Women intend to sue ex-LI pediatrician for abuse
Denise Marcoccia, right, owner and CEO of Clad Award of low-cost electricity powers firms' plans 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search