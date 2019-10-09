Nassau Legislator, 15th Legislative District, John Ferretti

REPUBLICAN

Ferretti, 36, of Levittown, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt party lines.

He was first elected to the county legislature in 2017. A practicing attorney, he has a bachelor's degree from Hofstra and a law degree from CUNY School of Law.

ISSUES:

Wants more fairness and transparency to county tax assessment process.

Improve public safety by reopening police precincts and keeping federal ICE agents in Nassau jail.

Prides himself on fast responsiveness to constituents and promoting renewable energy, new bike lanes and pedestrian walkways.