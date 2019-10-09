TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandPolitics

Jennifer L. Garber, Nassau County 16th Legislative District

By Thomas Maier thomas.maier@newsday.com
DEMOCRATIC

Garber, 32, of Plainview, is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines. A practicing attorney, she has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut and a law degree from Brooklyn Law School.

ISSUES:

  • Hold the line on county taxes, more transparency and fairness with county assessments.
  • Promote policies to improve suburban quality of life.
  • Support police officers and other law enforcement by properly funding their fight to combat crime, drugs and gangs.
Headshot of Newsday employee Thomas Maier on June
Thomas Maier is a longtime Newsday journalist, author of five books and works as an on-air reporter with News 12 Long Island.

