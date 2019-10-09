Jennifer L. Garber, Nassau County 16th Legislative District
DEMOCRATIC
Garber, 32, of Plainview, is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines. A practicing attorney, she has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut and a law degree from Brooklyn Law School.
ISSUES:
- Hold the line on county taxes, more transparency and fairness with county assessments.
- Promote policies to improve suburban quality of life.
- Support police officers and other law enforcement by properly funding their fight to combat crime, drugs and gangs.
