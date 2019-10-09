Jennifer L. Garber, Nassau County 16th Legislative District

DEMOCRATIC

Garber, 32, of Plainview, is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines. A practicing attorney, she has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut and a law degree from Brooklyn Law School.

ISSUES:

Hold the line on county taxes, more transparency and fairness with county assessments.

Promote policies to improve suburban quality of life.

Support police officers and other law enforcement by properly funding their fight to combat crime, drugs and gangs.