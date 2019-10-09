Steven J. Flotteron, Suffolk Legislator, 11th Legislative District

REPUBLICAN

Flotteron, 57, of Brightwaters, is running on the Republican and the Libertarian Party lines. The incumbent is running for his second term.

ISSUES:

Flotteron said the overriding issue facing the county is the “fiscal stress” on county finances led by “total mismanagement” by the county executive. His solution: “We have to say no to some things.” And examine expenses to find a way to do things "cheaper."

He’s also focused on gang violence and the opioid epidemic.

He wants the county to find creative ways to fund law-enforcement priorities, such as applying for federal grants, and working with federal immigration and customs services on local policing issues.