Donald X. Clavin Jr., Supervisor, Town of Hempstead

REPUBLICAN

Clavin, 50, of Garden City, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines.

He is seeking his first two-year term as Hempstead supervisor. He is currently the town’s receiver of taxes.

ISSUES:

  • Clavin cited “tax relief” as his top priority. He said he helped develop the town's 2019 and proposed 2020 budgets, which include tax cuts. He hosted public information forums that have helped many town residents reduce their tax bills.
  • He said he believes town roads need serious improvements, and that the town should double its budget for repaving roads.
  • As supervisor, he would promote transit-oriented, mixed-use development in Hempstead’s downtowns to encourage young professionals to live on Long Island.
