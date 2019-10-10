TODAY'S PAPER
Blay Tarnoff, Nassau Legislator, 11th Legislative District

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com
Not registered with any party

Tarnoff, 61, of Port Washington, is running on the Libertarian Party line. He is an attorney and the chairman of the Nassau County Libertarian Party.

ISSUES:

  • Tarnoff would cut government spending and lower taxes. “People are not able to afford to live in Nassau County anymore” because of high taxes, he said.
  • Tarnoff also wants to cut regulations for residents and businesses. “You don’t need top-down control” from county government, he said.
  • He is in favor of privatizing some county services. Essential services like the police and courts should be part of government, but “anything else we can look to see if it can’t be done better in a private way.” That, he said, would reduce costs and ultimately lower taxes.
