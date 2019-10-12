Bruce Blakeman, Council Member, Town of Hempstead, 3rd District

REPUBLICAN

Blakeman, 64, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his second full four-year term as Hempstead Town councilman after serving a partial term in 2015.

ISSUES:

Blakeman said his primary achievement is having supported tax cuts in the town’s 2019 budget and its proposed 2020 budget.

He said he has voted to boost town funding for road repairs.

He said he has been a proponent of transit-oriented zoning, which he said would create better, smarter neighborhoods that are more accessible by foot. He said such neighborhoods make for more sustainable communities.