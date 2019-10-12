TODAY'S PAPER
Christopher Carini, Council Member, Town of Hempstead, 5th District

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
REPUBLICAN

Carini, 44, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt party lines. He is seeking his first four-year term as a Hempstead Town councilman. He is a retired police officer.

ISSUES:

  • Carini said he will work to reduce taxes and control town spending if elected. He said he supported the town’s 2019 budget, which cut taxes.
  • He said town roads are in disrepair, and he supports increasing town spending on road repaving. He said he has worked to improve roads in his local community through his homeowners’ association.
  • He said he has also worked to ameliorate quality-of-life issues in his community such as aggressive loiterers, broken elevators and graffiti at local train stations through his homeowners’ association.
