Long Island Politics

Tom Cilmi, Suffolk Legislator, 10th Legislative District

By Mark Harrington
REPUBLICAN

Cilmi, 55, of Bay Shore, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Libertarian party lines. Cilmi is seeking re-election to a sixth and final term after a 10-year stint in the legislature.

ISSUES:

  • He said the “overriding” issue continues to be “budget problems the county faces and how they affect the quality of life of our residents, including through increased taxes and fees."
  • His solution: “Stop borrowing so much money for things we can’t afford,” and make “limited, programmatic cuts” to costly budget items such as the Department of Social Services and the police department.
  • Cilmi’s record includes tougher social-host laws, the first law to regulate the sale of vaping products and greater budgeting transparency, he said.

