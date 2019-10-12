Tom Cilmi, Suffolk Legislator, 10th Legislative District
REPUBLICAN
Cilmi, 55, of Bay Shore, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Libertarian party lines. Cilmi is seeking re-election to a sixth and final term after a 10-year stint in the legislature.
ISSUES:
- He said the “overriding” issue continues to be “budget problems the county faces and how they affect the quality of life of our residents, including through increased taxes and fees."
- His solution: “Stop borrowing so much money for things we can’t afford,” and make “limited, programmatic cuts” to costly budget items such as the Department of Social Services and the police department.
- Cilmi’s record includes tougher social-host laws, the first law to regulate the sale of vaping products and greater budgeting transparency, he said.
