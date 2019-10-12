TODAY'S PAPER
Delia M. DeRiggi-Whitton, Nassau Legislator, 11th Legislative District

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com
DEMOCRATIC

DeRiggi-Whitton, 51, of Glen Cove, is running on the Democratic, Conservative, Working Families and Independence party lines. She is seeking her fifth term in the Nassau County Legislature, after serving two terms on the Glen Cove City Council.

ISSUES:

  • DeRiggi-Whitton touted the county’s adoption of contract procurement reforms and the appointment of an independent inspector general.
  • She said ensuring the high quality of the aquifers that supply drinking water to Long Islanders is a priority.
  • Another priority is the passage of a proposal to ban vaping in county parks, playgrounds and athletic fields.
