Thomas P. Donnelly, Suffolk Legislator, 17th Legislative District

By Joie Tyrrell
DEMOCRATIC

Donnelly, 53, of Deer Park, is running on the Democrat, Independence, Conservative and Working Families party lines. He is seeking his second two-year term as a legislator, having served as the fire commissioner in the Deer Park Fire District from 2003-2011 and a Town of Babylon councilman from 2011-2017.

ISSUES:

  • Strong public safety — keeping our neighborhoods and community safe and addressing quality of life issues are his top priorities.
  • Maintaining fiscal responsibility by ensuring we are operating within the tax cap. 
  • He seeks to continue to work with the municipal workforce to maintain these services. He also seeks to continue to work across the aisle in a bipartisan nature.
