Hector P. Gavilla, Suffolk Legislator, 16th Legislative District

REPUBLICAN

Gavilla, 49, of Dix Hills, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Libertarian party lines. He is seeking his first two-year term as a Suffolk County legislator.

ISSUES:

Gavilla said public safety is a top concern. He said there is an issue with gang violence and drugs and a need to work with law enforcement.

Balancing the budget is a top issue, Gavilla said. He said the county government needs to cut spending and also get rid of red-light camera fees and the mortgage recording fee.

Bringing back high-paying jobs to Long Island is another priority, he said. Suffolk County needs to become more appealing to businesses.