Laura A. Gillen, Supervisor, Town of Hempstead
DEMOCRATIC
Gillen, 50, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her second two-year term as Hempstead Town supervisor.
ISSUES:
- Gillen said she has battled corruption and the misuse of public funding in the town government, and will continue to press the issue if re-elected. She said such corruption comes at the expense of town taxpayers.
- She said taxes have fallen since she’s taken office because of sound fiscal management and the “check and balance” she provides as one of two Democrats on the town board.
- She said she has increased spending on road improvements, completing $17 million in upgrades in her first year in office, with another $42 million planned for projects that will continue into 2020.
